Valencia region condemns latest sexist killing of woman in Alcoy (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 October 2022 • 18:26

CONDEMNATION: Regional government condemns Alcoy murder Photo credit: GVA.es

PEACEFUL protests were held throughout the Valencian Community following the murder of Adoracion Garcia in Alcoy on October 23.

The 27-year-old was repeatedly stabbed by her partner, aged 29, who attempted unsuccessfully to commit suicide afterwards.

Adoracion’s wounds were mostly superficial, apart from one to her neck which killed her.

In Valencia City, members of the regional government and representatives from the region’s institutions observed a three minutes’ silence outside the Palau de la Generalitat.

“This is a sad day,” declared Aitana Mas, Generalitat vice-president and also head of the Equality department.

“Once again we are forced to demonstrate our rejection and condemnation of a new sexist murder in our region,” she said.

“The patriarchy kills us, sexism kills us and we don’t want to continue mourning the murders of women.”

Adoracion Garcia was the Valencian Community’s third victim of sexist violence this year but, as Mas pointed out, she was the fourth domestic abuse victim.

“We must also lament the murder of a child,” she said, referring to Jordi, aged 11, allegedly killed in Sueca (Valencia) by his father last April to spite his estranged wife.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.