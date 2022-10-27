School bus runs over 76-year-old woman in Malaga’s Alhaurin de la Torre

By Chris King • 27 October 2022 • 21:26

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

A 76-year-old woman was allegedly run over by a school bus in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

A 76-year-old woman has been injured this afternoon, Thursday, October 27, after allegedly being run over by a school bus in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre. According to sources of malagahoy.es, the incident occurred at No58 Avenida Reyes Catolicos.

The 112 Emergency service received a call at around 4:50 pm informing the operator that a woman was in need of medical attention after being injured when she was hit by a bus. They immediately deployed an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, along with patrols from the Local Police.

According to sources close to the victim of the hit, she apparently suffered injuries to both feet and was transferred to the Virgen de la Victoria Clinical Hospital in Malaga.

Alhaurin De la Torre Local Police officers are said to be maintaining an open investigation while they try to clarify exactly what happened. The first indications suggest that the accident could be due to an oversight on the part of the bus driver. After the incident, witnesses said the driver “was always cooperative”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.