Old Quarter in Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) deserves looking after

By Linda Hall • 28 October 2022 • 22:09

CUEVAS PROJECT: Mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria details plans for the town’s Old Quarter Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria took part in Almeria City’s recent Old Quarter Cultural Week.

Entitled Cascos Historicos, El Corazon de las Ciudades (Old Quarters, the Heart of Cities), the event was organised by residents living in the oldest part of the city. Talks and lectures were held in the function room at the Priests’ Residence in the Plaza de la Catedral.

Accompanied by Antonio Llaguno, a former Cuevas mayor who is also a writer, Fernandez Liria gave a talk detailing the conservation and restoration of Cuevas own Old Quarter.

This, the mayor explained, has involved rehabilitating important cultural and historic gems including the 15th century Marques de los Velez Castle, the 18th century Nuestra Señora de la Encarnacion church and the town’s architecturally imposing 19th century mansions.

Fernandez Liria also explained plans for future projects that will revitalise Cuevas’ Old Quarter with its traditional shops and businesses for which he hopes to receive EU funding.

“I am determined to continue protecting and promoting Cuevas del Almanzora’s Old Quarter,” he declared.

