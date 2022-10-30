News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 30 October 2022 • 17:00

Caption: HELICOPTER RESCUE: Santa Pola paraglider airlifted to safety Photo credit: Bomberos de la Diputacion

Air rescue A FIRE BRIGADE helicopter rescued an injured paraglider trapped 30 metres above ground on the Sierra de Santa Pola on October 28. Owing to the steep and inaccessible terrain, he was evacuated by air to the San Vicente fire station where a waiting ambulance took him to hospital.

Walk easy WORK has finished on Orihuela’s Calle Madre Elisea and Calle Meca which have now reopened to traffic. Improvements included widening the pavements in Calle Madre Elisea, which have also been made lower as they posed difficulties for the elderly and those with disabilities, said Infrastructure councillor Angel Noguera.

Dear rubbish THE Vega Baja’s 27 municipalities will pay just over €75 for each ton of rubbish that is taken from the Dolores waste transfer plant to landfills in Elche, Villena, Alicante and Jijona. Transport will cost €12.62 per ton while eliminating or recycling the rubbish will account for €62.49.

Equal footing ALMORADI town hall’s Social Welfare department in collaboration with ADA and APSA is helping seven young people with functional diversity to enter the job market with municipal posts. This will protect them from social-economic exclusion and help them join society on equal terms, the Social Welfare councillor said.

Trash dilemma THE home of a British woman of 82 who died surrounded by rubbish in her Torrevieja home in June 2021 remains uncleared, owing to uncertainty regarding whether this is responsibility of the town hall or her family. Meanwhile her neighbours fear the accumulated garbage poses a fire risk.

