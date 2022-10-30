Permision granted for the first solar power plant in Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 30 October 2022 • 11:27

SOLAR POWER: Permission granted for Elche’s first photovoltaic installation Photo credit: Pixabay/Public Domain Pictures

ELCHE city hall approved a building permit for the municipality’s first solar power plant.

The €1.2 million installation, which will be located in the Perleta district, will provide enough clean, green electricity for hundreds of homes. This is one of at least 24 plants planned for Elche which heads the list of municipalities awaiting authorisation from the regional government.

To obtain permission, Isis Power first needed to navigate two years of paperwork, demonstrating the future plant’s integration into the local landscape. It also had to produce a document to certify the environmental impact and even plans for eventually dismantling the plant and restoring the land to its original state.

The company is now authorised to operate for 30 years, paying an annual fee of more than €25,000 to Elche city hall.

Earlier this year an application for another solar plant in Salades near Elche’s Business Park was turned down because the Lorca-based company involved was unable to guarantee that the installation on non-building land was environmentally-friendly.

The promoters are now reapplying after producing plans to relocate the plant to the city’s Jubalcoy district.

