Search operation launched to locate missing cave diver in Manacor, Mallorca

By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 19:41
Image of Mallorca firefighting rescue units.
Credit: [email protected]
As reported this afternoon, Sunday, October 30, by the Mallorca Fire Department, a large-scale search operation has been launched to locate a missing 50-year-old cave diver. The incident is taking place inside the Cueva de sa Gleda in the municipality of Manacor on the Balearic island.
The operation was initiated at around 4pm after the fire brigade received an alert informing them that a cave diver who was participating in a scheduled excursion had gone missing. Three divers reportedly entered the cave system – one of the largest in Europe – this morning. Two of them eventually exited the caves, but the third man had disappeared.
It was at this point that the alarm was raised. Firefighters were deployed to the location from the Manacor fire station, along with members of the Inca Mountain Rescue Group. They were joined in the search by highly-trained members of the Guardia Civil’s Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS), as reported by diariodemallorca.es.
