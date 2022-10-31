By Chris King • 31 October 2022 • 18:08

Birmingham's New Street station evacuated after suspected grenade found

The discovery of suspected a grenade led to New Street station in Birmingham being evacuated.

A security alert was triggered this afternoon, Monday, October 31, after a grenade was discovered on Platform 1 of Birmingham’s New Street station. The busy train hub was immediately evacuated, with members of the public reporting that they were instructed to “get “as far away from the building as possible”.

As a result of the incident, a 100-metre cordon was established at the station by the security services. All trains in and out of New Street were delayed after the railway lines were blocked, resulting in major travel disruption.

According to one witness, passengers on the 15:28 from Derby were informed by the conductor that a suspected grenade had been found on Platform 1 of the train station. The area is said to have quickly filled with police officers while ambulances reportedly gathered outside.

Speaking with The Mirror, one of the police officers said the station was expected to be closed to the public for at least two to three hours. As it was a ‘serious incident, firearms related’, there was the possibility that it could be closed even longer.

“Due to a security alert at Birmingham New Street, all lines are blocked. Train services running across the whole CrossCountry network will be delayed. Disruption is expected until 16:15″, said a message from CrossCountry trains.

⚠️ Due to a security alert at Birmingham New Street all lines are blocked. Train services running across the whole CrossCountry network will be delayed. Disruption is expected until 16:15 — CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) October 31, 2022

Birmingham new street evacuation #birmingham been told to get as far away from building as possible. Undercover police vehicles and ambulances at the scene pic.twitter.com/FzwnTqZWpm — Stacey Quigley (@StaceyQuigley5) October 31, 2022

UPDATE: At the time of writing, this tweet was posted by Cross Country trains:

⚠️UPDATE: Birmingham New Street has now reopened and our services are starting to run again.

Delays of up to 120 minutes are expected. — CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) October 31, 2022

