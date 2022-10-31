By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 11:41

Head of Russia's Belgorod city administration resigns following months of Ukrainian attacks. Image: N-sky/Shutterstock.com

Belgorod’s head of administration resigns following months of Ukrainian attacks, as reported on Monday, October 31.

The head of Belgorod City Administration, Anton Ivanov, resigns, according to reports from Russia on October 31.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov made the announcement via his Telegram channel, stating that his duties will be taken over by his first deputy.

“Anton Ivanov, head of the Belgorod city administration, has tendered his resignation due to a transfer to another job. First Deputy Head of Administration Valentin Valentinovich Demidov has started performing his duties,” he said.

Ivanov was elected by Belgorod City Council deputies to head the city administration on December 21, 2021. Prior to his appointment as mayor, Ivanov served as the first deputy head of the Belgorod city administration.

Belgorod is a city and the administrative centre of Belgorod Oblast, Russia, located on the Seversky Donets River 40 kilometres north of the border with Ukraine.

As noted, Belgorod has been one of the most attacked Russian cities since the start of the war in Ukraine.

On October 15, a huge fire broke out at a local oil depot in Razumnoye village near Belgorod as a result of Ukrainian shelling, according to the governor of the Belgorod region.

Prior to that, an electrical substation was struck by Ukrainian missiles on Tuesday, October 11.

The substation in the city of Shebekino, in Russia’s Belgorod region, was set on fire after an attack from Ukraine which left around 2,000 people without power, according to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region at the time.

Months prior, an ammunition warehouse in the Belgorod region of Russia caught fire, the second one in two nights.

On August 15, a kamikaze drone belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian communication tower in the Belgorod region.

However, it is not just Ukrainian attacks that have been striking Belgorod.

On Friday, October 14, videos captured the moment a Russian air defence system misfired and bombed its own building in Belgorod.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.