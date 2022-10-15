By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 14:53

BREAKING UPDATE: Fire at oil depot in Russia's Belgorod result of Ukrainian shelling. Image: vvgladkov/Telegram

THE fire at the oil depot near Russia’s Belgorod was the result of Ukrainian shelling, according to the governor of the Belgorod region.

UPDATE 2.53 pm (October 15) – Governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that during the shelling of the region, one of the shells hit an oil depot in the Belgorod region and caused a fire.

“We have another shelling. One of the shells hit the oil depot in the Belgorod region. I am at the scene. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is already fighting the fire. There is no threat of spread,” the governor wrote on Telegram.

ORIGINAL 2.34 pm (October 15) – Early reports coming out of Russia on Saturday, October 15 suggest that a huge fire that has broken out at a local oil depot in Razumnoye village near Belgorod was the result of a missile attack.

Video footage and images have emerged showing a fire at an oil depot in Razumnoye village after Russian air defence systems were reportedly active in Belgorod.

Footage from a fire at an oil depot in the village of Razumnoye, Belgorod region. pic.twitter.com/CCAutSl9cw — 301 Military (@301military) October 15, 2022

“Russian air defences were active over Belgorod Oblast of Russia short time ago. Also, something is on fire in the settlement of Razumnoye, Belgorod Oblast,” said @Archer83Able.

Russian air defenses were active over Belgorod Oblast of Russia short time ago. Also, something is on fire in the settlement of Razumnoye, Belgorod Oblast. pic.twitter.com/1LpPMQTd6g — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) October 15, 2022

“No official information yet…15-10-2022”

Russia: Residents of the Razumnoye village near Belgorod report arriving at the local oil depot.

No official information yet…15-10-2022 pic.twitter.com/e6rxh4iNUb — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) October 15, 2022

The news of another attack in Russia’s Belgorod comes after an electrical substation was struck by Ukrainian missiles on Tuesday, October 11.

The substation in the city of Shebekino, in Russia’s Belgorod region, was set on fire after an attack from Ukraine which left around 2,000 people without power, according to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region at the time.

Then on Friday, October 14, videos captured the moment a Russian air defence system misfired and bombed its own building in Belgorod.

The viral video, which was shared by Twitter user @CrimeaUA1, showed a Russian air defence system misfiring and striking a building just metres from the launch site in Belgorod.

“Belgorod is bombing itself. And this is not a joke,” the caption read alongside the video.

