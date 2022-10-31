Rocketize Token: The next leading Cryptocurrency like FTX Token and ThorChain

By EWN • 31 October 2022 • 11:20

Rocketize token is an open-source memecoin that runs on the Binance Smart Chain. It aims to be the next popular cryptocurrency in the crypto space, as several memecoins have done in the past.

Over 100 software developers put in their skills to make this project successful. Interestingly, this team was only reimbursed for their effort. They did not receive any massive amount of the Rocketize token. This measure was necessary to prevent developers’ indiscriminate sell-off of the Rocketize memecoin.

Meanwhile, the project seeks to prioritize its community known as Atomic Nation. The support of the Atomic Nation will help promote the token on social media and other crypto publicity media.

So, Rocketize will possess similar features to meme tokens like DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. It is noteworthy that investors earned huge ROI on these two cryptocurrencies. Thus, it is not out of place for Rocketize to repeat such a performance.

Rocketize will also deploy NFTs into its ecosystem. The team will conduct NFT minting activities through ROCKmint. They aim to produce two NFT platforms in phases.

While they will name the first phase, The Galaxy, the other will be called the Reactor. These two NFT platforms are a place to mint and store NFT trading cards.

More so, the minting process uses web3 wallets to create NFTs. Later, Rocketize will also create an NFT marketplace where users can trade those NFTs for $JATO and other crypto assets.

Furthermore, the project will engage in some charity efforts. Through its community, it will put in place a crowdfunding system. Rocketize plans to use the crowdfunded funds to support creative artists, content creators, inventors, and independent creators.

While a team of developers controls some decentralized platforms, the Atomic Nation community will govern Rocketize. Meanwhile, this governance won’t be simply in the cash-for-vote method. Rocketize encourages its community to invest their JATO tokens rather than spend them on votes.

Rocketize token Vs. FTX token

FTX is among the leading crypto exchanges of today. It offers multiple crypto trading products. Although it started operating three years ago, FTX has over one million users.

When Sam Bankman-Fried created the FTX exchange, his goal was to generate wealth through the exchange and use this wealth to support various charitable activities. When he worked at Jane Street, Bankman-Fried donated half his salary primarily to support animal preservation efforts.

After FTX became a top crypto platform, Sam continued his charity efforts. In 2020, he became one of the top donors of Joe Biden by donating over $5 million to support the committee in charge of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Moreover, Sam gave his fortune to support other charitable organisations fighting against global poverty, bio insecurity, climate change, etc. As of 2022, Sam Bankman-Fried had given out between $50- $100 million.

Rocketize token vs. ThorChain

ThorChain is a decentralized protocol that doesn’t have a CEO. The liquidity protocol depends on a community to make critical decisions. However, a fluid team helps to audit Thorchain’s open-source and transparent exchange.

ThorChain runs on Cosmos blockchain and Tendermint. Yet, it allows users to trade their cryptocurrencies on multiple networks. Unlike centralized exchanges, Thorchain users store their assets in non-custodial wallets absolutely under their control.

RUNE is the native utility token of ThorChain, which serves various purposes. It powers all transactions on Thorchain’s DEX. Another function of RUNE is that it serves as a settlement layer for all trading activities.

Also, you can use RUNE to pay for gas and transaction fees. In addition, RUNE secures the network by preventing attacks from those who might impersonate their identity to manipulate the Thorchain.

How to earn a 60% bonus from Rocketize

Rocketize will reward you with a 60% bonus on your purchase amount when you buy the JATO token during the presale. You only need to buy $JATO within the first 30 minutes of registration. So, enter the Rocketize presale with these simple steps:

Login to the Rocketize presale website by clicking here. Input the required details Select the cryptocurrency you want to use to make a purchase (e.g., BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, LTC, etc.) Enter the number of tokens you want to buy. Proceed to register your account, deposit crypto and buy $JATO.

The Bottom Line

Rocketize is building a solid network of users and community members. This community will help it achieve all the plans listed above. Moreover, Rocketize will also use deflationary measures to increase the value of $JATO.

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido