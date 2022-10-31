By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 10:07

Ukrainian National Guardswoman reveals experiences as military driver in war-torn Donetsk region. Image: National Guard of Ukraine/Facebook

Svitlana, a Ukrainian National Guardswoman, has revealed her experiences as a military driver in the war-torn Donetsk region of Ukraine, as reported on Monday, October 31.

The National Guardswoman spoke to the National Guard of Ukraine and told her story of being a military driver in Ukraine’s war-torn Donetsk region.

Svitlana, a military driver with over five years of experience, has performed combat missions in the Donetsk region of Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion by Russian forces back in February.

In civilian life, she worked for 15 years as a driving instructor in a driving school.

However, after Russia’s temporary occupation of Sloviansk in 2014, Svitlana said she was convinced that she needed to defend her homeland… But the path to military service was not easy.

“From the very beginning, there were offers to become a clerk of the department, but I wanted to be a driver,” said Svitlana.

Thankfully, when the National Guard of Ukraine eventually began to implement its “gender equality” law, Svitlana managed to get her “dream position.”

During her entire time of service, she has never been afraid of any road or any task and has performed them all with “honour and pride.”

“I thank all my sworn brothers for their warm welcome and support. I found a sense of respect, mutual assistance and support in the army,” the guardswoman said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of combat missions has increased, and the performance of tasks has become much more dangerous.

Although, speaking to the National Guard of Ukraine, Svitlana revealed that she does not care where she has to go because, for her, it is a duty she will never refuse.

“During these hellish 8 months, I was in different settlements and hot spots. When performing combat missions, there is no fear, there is only a desire to complete the task,” she said.

The National Guard of Ukraine added: “Military drivers in the National Guard of Ukraine are worth their weight in gold.

“They perform a huge range of tasks in the units, from the delivery of provisions and transportation of personnel to evacuation from the battlefield.

“Each of them today makes a great contribution to our Victory!”

