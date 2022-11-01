Tributes paid following death of HEC Paris economist Denis Gromb

Denis Gromb was the Antin I.P. Chair Professor of Finance at HEC Paris.

According to his biography, Gromb’s principal research interests included corporate finance, corporate governance, banking, the economics of organisations and the limits to arbitrage in financial markets.

Tributes flooded social media on Tuesday, November 1.

One person wrote on Twitter: “This is heartbreaking. Denis was such a wonderful human being. Not only he was an excellent researcher but also such a warm and immensely generous scholar. We will all miss him greatly. I m still in shock.”

“So sad. I had the chance to follow classes from Denis and had the opportunity to interact with him, later, in some conferences. A bright mind. And a very nice person,” another person said.

Another person wrote: “A true giant left us much too soon. He was the epitome of a positive externality, the most benevolent social planner. He was always there, just one text message or one coffee away. My heartfelt condolences to his family.Denis,merci pour 15 ans d’amitié et des tonnes de croissants!”

“This is truly heartbreaking. Denis was a wonderful human being, an amazing scholar, and a role model. Incredibly generous with his time and insights to everyone, but especially PhD students and junior faculty. I am among many who benefited greatly from knowing him,” one person added.

“It’s hard to convey how saddened I am by the passing of Denis Gromb at @HECParis. Denis has been more than a mentor to me and I consider myself lucky to have had many opportunities to interact with him. He was one of the kindest souls I have ever met in my life,” Fabrizio Core said.

“The world is a lot worse today with Denis Gromb’s departure. A role model to every student that had the luck to work with him and an inspiration on how to be an academic in all forms of the word. À bientôt master Gromb. I hope we get to grab a coffee somewhere someday,” Pedro Saffi wrote.

“Denis Gromb was an amazing person – always supportive, always had time for you, helpful, never complained about other people, intelligent, always started his emails with: “How are you, my favourite Danes?” All my thoughts to his lovely wife and child – still so little! RIP ❤️”

