Spain sees surge in ‘energy tourists’ from the UK escaping high costs at home

By Vickie Scullard • 02 November 2022 • 11:16

Holidaymakers at a resort in Benidorm. Credit: cktravels.com/Shutterstock.com.

HOTEL bosses in Spain have said they have seen a surge in ‘energy tourists’ travelling to the country in a bid to escape high costs at home.

The operators have reported a spike in numbers reserving stays of three or more weeks – many of whom are from the UK.

While Britons heading to Spain to escape the cold winter weather is not a new trend, Spanish hotel chains have reported long-term bookings have risen higher than in 2019.

This suggests that bookings may be linked to the current energy crisis, reports iNews.

RIU Hotels & Resorts, which has 18 hotels in the Canary Islands, reported a 5 per cent rise in holidaymakers booking stays of three weeks or more.

“It appears that people from Britain are taking advantage of this chance to come to Spain for longer times. The rise in numbers seems to be because of increased energy costs at home in Britain,” a spokesman for RIU said.

Spain sees spike in UK 'energy tourists' escaping high bills at home, hotel bosses say. My latest for @theipaper #EnergyCrisis https://t.co/b0m9768tS1 — grahamkeeley (@grahamkeeley) November 2, 2022

The rise in bookings to the Canary Islands is perhaps linked to Jet2 increasing the number of flights available by 20 per cent this winter compared to 2019.

“There is absolutely no doubt that more people are booking long-stay package holidays to destinations such as the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Portugal, and Turkey this winter,” James Pieslak, a spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, told i.

“For many, the thought of enjoying a long holiday in the winter sunshine is clearly more appealing than a long, wet, cold winter in the United Kingdom with the heating on.”

Long-term house rentals have risen 24 per cent, according to one company, Belvilla by OYO, with many Britons heading to the Costa Blanca, Costa Brava, and the Costa del Sol in southern Spain.

Nuria Montes, secretary general of Hosbec, the Valencian hoteliers’ association, said: “Coming to Spain is not new but we have seen a rise in the number of British people, particularly retired and digital nomads, spending more time when it is getting pricier to stay at home.

“This has meant Benidorm has become the centre for low season tourism and 90 per cent of visitors are British.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.