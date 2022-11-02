By Matthew Roscoe • 02 November 2022 • 13:04

WATCH: Shocking footage shows police in the UK being attacked with fireworks. Image: @DaveAtherton20/Twitter

A VIDEO circulating online shows the shocking moment police in the UK were attacked by hooligans shooting fireworks at them.

The video of the firework incident in the UK was shared by David Atherton on Wednesday, November 2 alongside the caption, “more cultural enrichment from Birmingham as the police are attacked,” and has amassed over 300 retweets.

It is unclear when the footage was shot but it shows three people firing fireworks directly at a police car as they drive off to safety, narrowly avoiding being set on fire by the attackers.

More cultural enrichment from Birmingham as the police are attacked. pic.twitter.com/lv3fF9kOTN — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) November 2, 2022

People commented on the video, which garnered a mixed response.

“The police have lost all respect, anyone surprised,” one person wrote.

The police have lost all respect, anyone surprised. https://t.co/ytuE8zeD6b — Amos (@Amos78726669) November 2, 2022

“The UK is a mess,” wrote another person.

The UK is a mess https://t.co/QmG36Ib73x — ✝️🅳🅰🅽🅸🅴🅻✝️ (@Dann_2001_) November 2, 2022

While another said: “Hope they were arrested, beyond frightening for those police trying to do their duty.”

#Birmingham👇 #BonfireNight Hope they were arrested, beyond frightening for those police trying to do their duty. https://t.co/gMJo1MwmVv — Mr Skylord (@SuperSkylord) November 2, 2022

“It looks like a war zone,” said another person.

It looks like a war zone. https://t.co/GHW416k2Re — Steve – 🇬🇧 (@Loofah57060) November 2, 2022

The video comes months after Molotov cocktails were thrown at police in Northern Ireland.

On Monday, April 18, video footage captured the moment Molotov cocktails were thrown at police officers trapped inside their vehicles as protestors took part in a march in Derry, Northern Ireland to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising – which coincided with the anniversary of the death of Lyra McKee.

