Tory party ‘receive formal complaint’ over Gavin Williamson’s alleged ‘threatening’ behaviour

THE Conservative party has reportedly received a formal complaint over alleged ‘threatening’ behaviour by Gavin Williamson.

Sir Gavin, who was dismissed from both Boris Johnson and Theresa May’s cabinets, returned to Government when Rishi Sunak was elected as UK Prime Minister.

But according to Tortoise, a complaint has been submitted relating to Mr Williamson’s behaviour to Tory headquarters, which he denies.

An ally of the Tory minister told the publication that he “strongly refutes these allegations” and is “very happy to share all communications with the former chief whip with CCHQ if needed”

Details relating to “vile and threatening messages” have reportedly been passed on by Wendy Morton, a former chief whip, after she received them when Liz Truss was still in government.

A Tory spokesman did not comment on the allegation, but told the Mirror: “The Conservative Party has a robust complaints process in place”.

Far from restoring integrity, professionalism, and accountability, Rishi Sunak is failing to stop the rot. His resurrection of Gavin Williamson is yet another misjudged and irresponsible ministerial appointment. Important story from @tortoise @CatNeilan https://t.co/dvtO4hZnxJ — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) November 4, 2022

In 2019 Sir Gavin was sacked as Defence Secretary by former PM Theresa May after an inquiry regarding a leak from the National Security Council.

He later served with Boris Johnson as education secretary but was let go in the September 2021 reshuffle.

He was given a third role last week when Mr Sunak appointed Sir Gavin as a Minister of State at the Cabinet Office.

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said the reports raised “fresh questions about Rishi Sunak’s woeful judgment in resurrecting ministers who left the Government under a cloud of misconduct”.

Ms Rayner demanded: “Given his [Sir Gavin’s] new role and the seriousness of these allegations, there must be an urgent and independent investigation.

“Far from restoring integrity, professionalism, and accountability, Rishi Sunak is failing to stop the rot.

“He promised that appointing an independent ethics adviser would be one of the first things he would do as Prime Minister, but instead he has given us more of the same old sleaze.”

