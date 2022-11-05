Visa brings NFT Arts to 2022 FIFA World Cup: What can Big Eyes Coin and Axie Infinity Learn from this?

By EWN • 05 November 2022 • 10:40

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have become one of the most prolific digital components on the internet. Their existence has provided creators and innovators with platforms to convey their greatest works while allowing them to make financial fruition from what they have made. One of the primary catalysts for the expansion of NFT marketplaces is cryptocurrencies, which often incorporate NFT marketplaces into their networks.

Centralised networks like Visa have also recognised the growing demand for NFT marketplaces, hence why they have announced the launch of the Visa Masters of Movement campaign, a fan experience that combines football and art in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The initiative, in collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, will begin with an NFT auction ahead of the World Cup. But how can decentralised networks like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Axie Infinity (AXS) reach the heights of Visa to secure similar partnerships?

How Can Big Eyes Coin Entice Big Corporations?

To directly compare Visa with the upcoming crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is not a fair comparison. Big Eyes Coin is a decentralised network, which is still a relatively new concept in the world of finance. The new crypto project takes a different approach to the meme coin sector by having a manga/anime-style feline figurehead with large pupils. BIG is targeting Japan, a country with an estimated 3.21 million active cryptocurrency accounts by creating its mascot in this fashion.

Additionally, with the anime industry valued at $24.80 billion in 2021, Big Eyes Coin is targeting a popular market which could lead organisations to want to collaborate with the network. Aside from brand aesthetics, BIG hopes to shift capital into the decentralised financial ecosystem, an area that has yet to be completely mainstreamed in society. Big Eyes Coin also wants to conserve the ocean by having a charity wallet where 5% of the entire supply is dedicated to ocean sanctuaries. Corporations are frequently interested in philanthropic organisations because they help individuals in need while preserving a positive public image.

BIG also has an NFT marketplace called ‘NFT Sushi Club,’ and it is a community for NFT holders who appreciate owning beautiful goods, eating fish, and having a good time. As previously mentioned, NFT collections are growing in popularity and Big Eyes Coin seeks to capitalise off this by having its own.

What attracted organisations to Axie Infinity’s Network

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a commerce and combat game built on blockchain technology in which participants own and manage a portion of the game. The blockchain network is modelled on popular games like Pokémon and Tamagotchi, and it allows players to collect, breed, grow, battle, and trade token-based creatures known as Axies. Each Axie is an NFT with distinct characteristics and strengths that can be used to improve an Axie’s stats or evolve its physical components.

These Axies may be combined to generate new and unique progeny that can be used or sold on the Axie marketplace, the game’s online store. Axies are legendary creatures that may be collected and trained before competing for prizes against other players’ Axies. On Axie Marketplace, players may use NFTs to buy new Axies, as well as entire lands and other goods.

The platform has become one of the most successful cryptocurrencies in the world, and the most reputable gaming finance (GameFi) tokens in the market. Its propagation for play-to-earn (P2E) has led to multiple partnerships with gaming companies such as VeraEsports to bring users the GalAxie Cup, an Axie Infinity esports competition planned for 2022 as part of the title’s competitive gaming roadmap.

For More Information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Click The Links Below:

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido