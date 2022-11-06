News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 06 November 2022 • 10:00

HUERCAL-OVERA VISIT: Justice department head confirmed €1.8 million courthouse project Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

Justice done THE head of the Junta’s Justice department, Maria del Carmen Navarro, confirmed when visiting Huercal-Overa recently that work would start “as soon as possible” on a €1.8 million courthouse complex. Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez welcomed the news, pointing out that this would improve working conditions for court employees.

Moongazing ALMERIA province’s greenhouse system is regarded as one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable. It has also inspired the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), one of whose experts, Gary Stutte, revealed that Almeria greenhouses had influenced their plans for cultivating fruit and vegetables on the moon.

Mine reminder A €127,000 project to restore Garrucha’s 21-metre foundry chimney, nicknamed El Calvario, is scheduled to begin within days. A vestige of the area’s affluent mining past when there were three Garrucha foundries, the iconic remaining chimney has provided a vital landmark for the town’s fishing fleet for many years.

Graffiti groan THE Ciudadanos party urged Almeria city hall to solve the problem of graffiti in the Old Quarter and elsewhere in the municipality. Tags and scrawls were defacing buildings, causing damage that in some cases cost €6,000 to repair and in others was irreversible, Ciudadanos spokesman Miguel Cazorla said.

Light relief TWELVE Almeria province municipalities have renewed 2,467 streetlights, electricity cables and power control panels, thanks to the Diputacion provincial council’s Efficient Energy Plans and an investment of approximately €1.2 million. The towns have also cut down on their energy bills, reduced carbon dioxide emissions and curbed light pollution.

