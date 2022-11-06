Ukraine’s accession to the EU could take years according to European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi

By Chris King • 06 November 2022 • 20:44

Image of the EU and Ukrainian flags. Credit: DexonDee/Shutterstock.com

According to European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, Ukraine’s accession to the EU could take years.

Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, said today, Sunday, November 6, that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could take years, according to German news outlet Welt am Sonntag.

The EU official claimed that all preparations for accession will most likely take more than a year or two and that serious preparations will be required. While noting Ukraine’s striving for rapid reforms, Varhelyi called such a desire positive, but at the same time added that not all reforms can be carried out quickly.

At this moment in time, it is impossible to even agree on a schedule for the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU added the European Commissioner, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission earlier promised to help Ukraine with ‘very soft loans’. She announced that next week she would present a plan of assistance to Ukraine for 2023 amounting to a total of €18 billion.

