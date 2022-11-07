Does Dogeliens have the potential to surpass Cardano and The Sandbox?

By EWN • 07 November 2022 • 10:20

Cryptocurrencies are unstable due to the volatile nature of the market. But projects with strong features and potential stand a higher probability of surviving any negative market dynamics and generating profits over the long term.

Dogeliens (DOGET), a brand-new meme token, is trending in the cryptocurrency market. The new cryptocurrency is a ray of hope in an industry driven by meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu because of its distinctive characteristics.

Dogeliens is more than a meme coin. Given its huge potential, this article explores how Dogeliens (DOGET) can succeed in the crypto space and surpass big players like Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Cardano boasts high flexibility and scalability.

Cardano (ADA) is a platform that enables programmers to create tokens, decentralised applications, and other applications for scalability blockchain systems. The DApp development framework is a rapidly expanding blockchain initiative 0f the platform. Specialised developers are working on Cardano (ADA) to conduct in-depth studies to improve its scalability and security.

Cardano is created via an evidence-based, well-researched methodology. The native coin, ADA, powers the Cardano platform. It serves as a token for holding and donating to the Cardano network. Smart contracts are the foundation of Cardano’s features, which are created to be a better solution to Ethereum.

The Sandbox integrates the world of DAO and NFT.

The Sandbox (SAND) is a decentralised, community-based gaming platform powered by the Ethereum network enabling game developers to trade and monetize their voxel content.

The Sandbox system integrates non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) style of administration to develop a decentralized gameplay experience.

The SAND ERC-20 currency is employed in the Sandbox platform. It functions as the main utility token, money, governance token, and unit of account for the network. The currency is available to gamers to buy LANDs, ASSETs, and avatar customisations inside the environment.

Dogeliens: A Potential Meme Token with valuable qualities

Dogeliens (DOGET) is designed to offer a complex response to people’s concerns apart from charitable contributions, which could make DOGET a valuable coin. Dogeliens (DOGET) is a decentralised network built on the Binance platform that attempts to capitalise on the meme coin craze while incorporating new features.

Utilising the potential of NFTs is one of Dogeliens’ (DOGET) highest goals. DOGET provides its users with a decentralised network called pup-tastic that focuses on the DeFi sector and enables them to stake and conduct transactions with its currency. Also, since it is an open-source initiative, users can change the code to match their specific requirements. The coin will be well-positioned to experience wide acceptance by cryptocurrency enthusiasts thanks to the combination of NFTs and decentralised finance.

Dogeliens intends to be educational, interesting, and profitable. It aims to spread like wildfire on social media and develop into an interesting subject. Peer-to-peer exchanges are possible, but DOGET is expected to yield far higher capital growth. With its strategic concept, DOGET may be profitable to hold.

Dogeliens is among the most promising meme coins that could significantly increase your profit if purchased during its presale period. Due to its exceptional utility and numerous advantages, the project stands out from the competition. Dogeliens Token (DOGET) rewards early users with various benefits. Also, you will receive an additional $50 worth of DOGET tokens for referring a friend who buys tokens valued at $250.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido