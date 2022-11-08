By Matthew Roscoe • 08 November 2022 • 16:36

UPDATE: Ship carrying "Iranian drones" caught fire in Russia's Astrakhan. Image: @RebeccaRambar/Twitter

THE ship that caught fire in Russia’s Astrakhan was most likely delivering Iranian drones from the Caspian Sea to Russia, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR).

UPDATE: 4.36 pm (November 8) – The ship fire in Russia’s Astrakhan took three and a half hours for firefighting crews to extinguish.

On Tuesday, November 8, GUR took to Telegram to claim that the vessel was “most likely delivering Iranian drones from the Caspian Sea to Russia.”

The ship was reportedly getting repaired in drydock when it caught fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

ORIGINAL 5.04 pm (November 7) – According to reports coming out of Russia on Monday, November 7, a ship has caught fire on the shore in the Leninsky district, located in Russia’s Astrakhan region.

Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA citing the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the ship caught fire at around 5.04 pm (Moscow time) at Astrakhan Shipyard.

The Russian EMERCOM for the Astrakhan region said that vessel caught fire on the shore in the Leninsky district of Astrakhan.

“At 18.04 (17.04 Moscow time) the operative duty shift of the State EMERCOM of Russia in the Astrakhan region received a message about the fire of a vessel located onshore in the Leninsky district, 37 Atarbekova Street,” the message read.

Seven fire engines and 18 firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

Russie : Un navire a pris feu à Astrakhan dans l'usine Zvezdochka, rapportent des témoins oculaires. Sept véhicules d'urgence et une équipe d'ambulanciers sont arrivés sur les lieux. Au total, 18 pompiers participent à l'extinction de l'incendie, rapportent les médias locaux. pic.twitter.com/d60klvY8W9 — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) November 7, 2022

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

