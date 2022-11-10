Putin's former KGB mentor Viktor Cherkesov dies from 'unexplained mystery disease' Close
WATCH: Car tries to evade police in Chicago following reported officer shooting

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 10:04

WATCH: Car tries to evade police in Chicago following reported officer shooting. Image: @CPD1617Scanner/Twitter

VIDEO footage released by the Chicago Police department shows a car, wanted in a shooting of an off-duty officer, trying to evade police.

The video footage released in the early hours of Thursday, November 10 shows the moment Chicago police locate the driver of the car who evaded the blockage and drives off.

The incident, which happened at Lawrence/Leclaire, shows officers attempting to block the car as it gets stuck in traffic.

However, it manages to squeeze through and make its getaway as officers fire warning shots at the driver.

People commented on the video on Twitter after the footage was shared by the 16th and 17th District Chigaco Police Scanner account.

“Them boys be gettin outta der,” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “They got out of that jam.”

“Chicago different,” another person said.

The footage of the driver escaping police after reportedly being involved in the shooting of an off-duty officer comes after at least 14 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween night.

According to WLS-TV at the time, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said three of the victims were children, including a three-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a teenager who was believed to be 13 years old.

The others wounded by gunfire were adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s. One person was struck by a car.

Matthew Roscoe

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

