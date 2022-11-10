By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 10:04

WATCH: Car tries to evade police in Chicago following reported officer shooting. Image: @CPD1617Scanner/Twitter

VIDEO footage released by the Chicago Police department shows a car, wanted in a shooting of an off-duty officer, trying to evade police.

The video footage released in the early hours of Thursday, November 10 shows the moment Chicago police locate the driver of the car who evaded the blockage and drives off.

The incident, which happened at Lawrence/Leclaire, shows officers attempting to block the car as it gets stuck in traffic.

However, it manages to squeeze through and make its getaway as officers fire warning shots at the driver.

Video of the moment CPD locate the vehicle wanted in a shooting of an off duty officer. This happened at Lawrence/Leclaire and shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/RlQ7Ym0egh — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) November 10, 2022

People commented on the video on Twitter after the footage was shared by the 16th and 17th District Chigaco Police Scanner account.

“Them boys be gettin outta der,” one person wrote.

Them boys be gettin outta der😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8lKxX2dIEu — C.P. (@SKYSVIEW) November 10, 2022

Another wrote: “They got out of that jam.”

“Chicago different,” another person said.

Chicago different https://t.co/Gv8uNA5qQZ — El Sol Sale Pa Todos (@frijoliz) November 10, 2022

The footage of the driver escaping police after reportedly being involved in the shooting of an off-duty officer comes after at least 14 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween night.

According to WLS-TV at the time, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said three of the victims were children, including a three-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a teenager who was believed to be 13 years old.

The others wounded by gunfire were adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s. One person was struck by a car.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.