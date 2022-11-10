John Lewis Christmas advert reactions as department store breaks from tradition

By Vickie Scullard • 10 November 2022 • 16:38

John Lewis Christmas advert reactions as department store breaks from musical tradition. Credit: John Lewis.

Fans have shared their thoughts about this year’s much-awaited John Lewis Christmas advert as the department store breaks from tradition.

The department store is known for bringing “emotional” and “poignant” messaging to its annual commercial – but this year it went one step further and has woven an important message into its narrative.

The 2022 Christmas advert starts with a middle-aged man attempting to ride a skateboard, and not doing very well as he falls and lands on his knee.

Admitting defeat, he goes home and dumps the deck next to the door before finding some frozen peas to put on his wound.

All the while there are cutaways of a woman on the phone saying “we can’t wait, we’re really excited”.

Cue more skateboarding attempts, this time at a skate park, then the song starts to become clear – it is a surprise cover of Blink 182’s All The Small Things by Postmodern Jukebox.

It’s the things we do that mean the most. 🛹 #TheBeginner pic.twitter.com/pdtwAcaBDu — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 10, 2022

The camera then cuts to the man at home putting decorations on the Christmas tree, and back to awful skateboarding.

“How’d it go?” the same woman, perhaps his wife or partner, asks him.

“Yep, nailed it,” he fibs.

The poor guy really wants to learn how to ride properly and is seen watching videos at work with a deck at his feet.

Next, we see him at the skatepark at night and he manages to do a simple trick.

This year’s Christmas ad from @JohnLewisRetail is beautiful and very moving. Such a powerful message – it’s a great way to raise awareness. An incredible ad #johnlewischristmasad #TheBeginner https://t.co/KCdpMzFK33 — James Rogers (@jamesjrogers) November 10, 2022

It’s Christmas day and there’s a ring at the door. A woman is there with a young girl holding a skateboard.

The man smiles before showing his skating injury and points to his board.

“You want to come in?” asks his wife.

The girl enters and talks to the man about their respective skateboards.

The message then reveals the meaning behind the story – that more than 108,000 children in the UK are in the care system.

Fans have reacted with joy at the surprise hidden message.

Happy ‘Cry at the #johnlewischristmasad day’ This one got me bad this year. Well done @JohnLewisRetail for raising such an important issue and campaign! https://t.co/sxgAFnDJ8H — Hannah O’Neill (@hfoneill) November 10, 2022

One said: “This year’s Christmas ad from @JohnLewisRetail is beautiful and very moving. Such a powerful message – it’s a great way to raise awareness. An incredible ad.”

A second wrote: “Happy ‘Cry at the #johnlewischristmasad day’ This one got me bad this year. Well done @JohnLewisRetail for raising such an important issue and campaign!”

A third posted: “Thank you so much to all the foster carers who try so hard to reach children. You can be a beacon of light and what you do changes lives.”

Just watched the John Lewis Christmas ad, and yes, I did well up a bit at the end. Good job folks, it's a thumbs up from me 🙂 #johnlewischristmasad — Jennifer Gray (@Tzenh) November 10, 2022

Another said: “Just watched the John Lewis Christmas ad, and yes, I did well up a bit at the end. Good job folks, it’s a thumbs up from me.”

Not everyone was impressed, however.

“Don’t like it at all ! So depressing,” said one.

