Rocketize: A Dominant Cryptocurrency over Cardano and Nexo

By EWN • 10 November 2022 • 10:50

The cryptocurrency industry has endured significant setbacks in recent months, but history has proven that this will not last forever.

This article explores three promising altcoins that have the potential to decrease the recession’s impact on your portfolio: Rocketize (JATO), Cardano (ADA), and Nexo (NEXO). These crypto projects have the potential to positively impact your wealth, especially during this recession.

Cardano (ADA) The Third Generation Crypto

It is a third-generation cryptocurrency designed to address the scalability issues with Bitcoin and the deployment principles for smart contracts in Ethereum.

The overall number of Cardano-based smart contracts has increased significantly since the network’s September 2021 update. Also, Cardano has introduced new features in addition to smart contracts, such as the ability to create tokens. And this makes it a competitor of the Ethereum blockchain.

According to the Cardano price analysis, the market takes a full bullish swing this weekend. Cardano has hit its peak and is currently trading at $0.4261, just missing the $0.433 resistance as the market undergoes a minor retracement.

Cardano follows an upward trend, with plenty of potential for action on the positive side. Also, with the bulls still in charge, it appears that Cardano is moving in a favorable direction right now as the market is anticipated to hit $0.433 soon.

Finally, Cardano had a fantastic year in 2021, rising by more than 720% at the start of the year. In fact, according to market cap, at one point it surpassed all other cryptocurrencies to become the biggest. History is about to repeat itself as 2023 appears to hold great promises for traders who purchased the ADA coin (the native coin of Cardano).

Nexo (NEXO) The Ethereum Based Crypto

Nexo (NEXO) is a fascinating Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was created in 2018. Nexo follows the ERC20 protocol (NEXO). Nexo (NEXO) is another potentially profitable project. It is a prominent marketplace for purchasing digital assets for instant usage as loan collateral. It is well-known for being the first to offer Instant Crypto Credit Lines. Nexo (NEXO) is a regulated organisation as well, and many people rely on it for secure transactions.

Nexo (NEXO) has high usefulness, which makes it popular among investors. Nexo (NEXO) offers mooning potential with few drawbacks based on historical data, as it mostly responds to cryptocurrency market swings.

Nexo (NEXO) currently costs $0.95 and has only half of its total supply in circulation. Nexo’s price has been steadily climbing since the beginning of the year, and it recently reached an all-time high of $4.05. However, after reaching this peak, the price fell below $1.5 before rebounding to its current market price of $0.95 as the market began to recover.

Nexo (NEXO) is currently ranked #74 among some of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Despite the present market volatility, investors remain optimistic about long-term prospects.

Rocketize (JATO) The New Meme Coin

Rocketize (JATO) is an innovative meme coin that intends to create a large community of supporters and reward them for taking part in the platform’s activities. Furthermore, it intends to “Rocketize” people into space and provides them with access to non-traditional incentive structures.

DeFi and NFT services will be available on the platform. Users will be able to generate passive money by staking coins. Users can also exchange tokens on the platform’s peer-to-peer decentralised exchange for a low cost (DEX).

Rocketize (JATO) will also host special minting events where users of the platform’s native JATO token can utilise it to mint NFTs. Every other network activity and DAO governance is also supported by the JATO token.

The project is now holding a pre-sale during which you can purchase the token and receive an additional 8% to 15% in pre-sale bonuses based on the coin you deposit. You can also gain an extra 8%, 7%, or 4% if you join during the first, second, or third presale phases, respectively.

Rocketize (JATO) has the potential to be as popular as Cardano (ADA) and Nexo (NEXO) since it harnesses the meme coin concept while also providing additional features that cryptocurrency traders will find beneficial. If it keeps its promises, it might amass enough market capitalization to vault to the top of the cryptocurrency rankings.

