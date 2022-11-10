By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:11

WALKING FOOTBALL-COSTA BLANCA WALKING FOOTBALL LEAGUE.

CBWFL action resumed last Monday (November 7) when the first ever League game in Murcia took place where the Red Lions of Fortuna took on League Champions Portobello tobello Campoverde. Result and report in next week’s edition due to the paper going to print on Tuesdays.

THURSDAY November 27 is the date for what should be an interesting “derby” CBWFL match when League Champions Portobello Campoverde host local rivals Portobello Shamrocks.This will be a strong test for the “new boys” taking on the undefeated League Champions who added the Torrevieja Tournament trophy to their honours list last Saturday (29th Ocotber). Kick Off is 10am at Avenida de la Torre, Pilar de la Horadada.

These League matches will bring an end to the first half of the season with the League taking a break in December and January.

All clubs will continue their normal weekly sessions where newcomers will be more than welcome.

Occasional friendly matches will also be arranged during the break to ensure players keep up fitness levels for the resumption of the League.

A MINI TOURNAMENT will be hosted by Pinoso on Monday 14th November with Formentra, Hondon Valley Flyers and the Red Lions participating.

For further information about Walking Football contact [email protected], or club Facebook pages.

