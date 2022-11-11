Vera (Almeria) takes to the road in sports tourism publicity campaign

By Linda Hall • 11 November 2022 • 14:24

SPORTS TOURISM: Vera makes its presence felt on European roads Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA is advertising its wide and varied sports tourism offer on local lorries that travel the roads of Europe.

The town, via the publicly-owned company Ferial Vera, commercially known as DestinoVERA, has been working on its Vera Sport Destination (in English) project. This was initially presented during the FITUR tourism trade fair in Madrid at the beginning of the year.

“We want to attract top-level sporting events as well as European federations and teams carrying out their pre-season training,” said Ferial Vera’s manager, Pilar Guerra.

“This would make our municipality a reference point for European sports tourism,” she explained during a meeting with the public sector company, Andalucia Tourism which expressed interest in backing and assisting the project.

“Since the first quarter of this year, we have been carrying out a large number of promotional events with special emphasis on road marketing, announcing Vera on lorries, and also sponsoring sportspeople and sporting events,” said Sports councillor Alfonso Garcia who is also Ferial Vera’s CEO.

“We want Vera to be known as a sports tourism destination throughout Europe. We have all the necessary elements, with a benign climate, international sporting events, accommodation for participants and specialist suppliers amongst other things” Garcia declared.

