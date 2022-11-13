Putin moves to remove citizenship for fake news about the army and the war

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 7:51

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to remove the citizenship of the Russian Federation from anyone who spreads “fake” news about the army or the war.

According to Russian news agency Kommersant, the amendment was made on Sunday, November 13 to the acquired citizenship bill that sought to remove anyone considered a threat to the country.

The change will allow Russia to remove citizenship from anyone who acquired it, for fake news, belonging to an undesirable organisation and for violating territorial integrity.

The amendment also proposes that the FSB establish the facts of threatening actions for the security of the state, which can lead to the deprivation of citizenship.

It reads: “Citizenship of the Russian Federation is terminated … if a citizen of the Russian Federation who has acquired Russian citizenship… committed actions that pose a threat to the security of the Russian Federation… regardless of the time of committing actions that pose a threat to the security of the Russian Federation, and the date of detection of the fact of committing such actions.”

The original bill adopted by the State Duma in April sought to deprive from those who commit serious crimes against the state, as well as from those involved in terrorist activities, drug trafficking and the forgery of documents.

The bill also provided for decisions on the termination of citizenship to be coordinated with the President of the Russian Federation.

The bill also allows for the government to reduce the requirements for citizenship in more than 20 categories, making it easier for those that the country wishes to attract to gain residency.

It also allows for the president to determine the categories and to whom simplified citizenship will apply.

The changes by Putin which will allow him and the government to remove citizenship are further designed to support the country’s narrative on the war, as it to secure Putin’s vision of a future Russia.

