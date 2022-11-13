WATCH the Christmas tree in the Rockefeller centre being erected

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 9:56

Rockefeller Christmas Tree - Credit Twitter @ GaryHershorn

The Christmas tree in the Rockefeller centre is one of the major attractions of the year for many Americans and those visiting the country over the festive season.

The tree, which finally arrived on Saturday, November 12, is a 25-metre-tall Norwegian spruce that was taken from its home in Queensbury, New York some 300 kilometres away from the Big Apple.

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is officially en route to New York! See you Saturday 🌲 pic.twitter.com/ksSp6rpQap — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 11, 2022

This year the tree was donated by Neil Lebowitz who told Today.com “If it can bring a smile and awe to a little child or help cure up somebody who’s a little blue, it’s all worth it.”

The tree, which has now been erected, will be decorated with more than 50,000 multi-coloured lights and will be topped by a three-dimensional Swarovski star.

The star, the showpiece of the tree, weighs around 400 kilograms and is covered in three million crystals.

#HappeningNow Ceremonial Tree Spike driven into stump, as Rockefeller Christmas Tree lifted into its annual seasonal position along 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. STORY: https://t.co/3hLOdyXhYW Video by Dakota Santiago pic.twitter.com/NXI4VUecxs — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) November 12, 2022

For those who want to get there to see the lighting ceremony, that takes place on Wednesday, November 30. For those who can’t make it, the ceremony will be broadcast on an NBC special from 8 to 10 pm ET.

Thereafter the Christmas tree in the Rockefeller centre will be lit every day from 6 am through to midnight ET.

