14 November 2022

Tributes pour in following death of beloved American football coach Robbie Lucas. Image: Somerset High School Athletics/Facebook

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Monday, November 14 following news that American football coach Robbie Lucas has died.

Heartbreaking news coming out of Kentucky, USA reveal that beloved Somerset football coach Robbie Lucas passed away on Sunday, November 14.

Kyle Lively, Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent, confirmed Lucas’ death in a statement on November 14: “The Somerset Independent School System and the entire Somerset Community mourn the passing of Coach Robbie Lucas.

“He was an outstanding football coach, an excellent teacher, and an even better person.”

He added: “Coach Lucas always put others before himself and made countless sacrifices for the betterment of his players, coaches, and students.

“The positive impact Robbie made on everyone around him is immeasurable and will span for decades to come through the success of his players and students.

“The world lost a great football coach and a fantastic man. Coach Lucas will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Nicole, his daughters Molly, and Maddie as well as his entire family.”

Taking over the Somerset football program back in 2009, Lucas led his team to seven regional titles, one state championship and several district titles.

During his tenure, he won 114 games as the head coach.

Tributes poured into both Facebook and Twitter.

“Absolutely heart throbbing, heartbreaking news.. Robbie Lucas meant the world to me during the formative years of my early life. He was unparalleled as a motivator, leader, coach, and later on as a friend. Until we meet again, Coach Lucas,” one person wrote.

Another said: “So sad to hear this news. I have a lot of respect for Robbie Lucas as a coach, and as a man. Prayers for the family, players, and coaches.”

While Somerset HIgh School Sports wrote: “Today all of Somerset Athletics mourns the passing of head football coach Robbie Lucas. Coach Lucas has been a part of the SHS football program for more than 20 years and served as its head coach the last 14 seasons.

“The legacy coach Lucas leaves behind and the impact he has had on the lives of the 100’s of players that had the privilege to call him coach cannot be overstated. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and Briar Jumpers everywhere.”

“Such a sad day for all of us who knew & loved Robbie Lucas. Despite our numerous district battles, he & I were great friends who talked & shared often. We lost a very genuine and great man but his legacy will live on through the lives of the numerous people he impacted,” another person wrote.

“Heartbroken is an understatement. Waited most of my life to play for you and I was beyond blessed I had the opportunity to. I’m a better man because of Robbie Lucas. This isn’t a goodbye, just a cya later. So much love for you always coach Lucas,” one person said.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

