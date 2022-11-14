Jim Carrey sanctioned along with 100 other Canadians

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 November 2022 • 19:19

Jim Carrey - Credit Mateo Chinellato / Shutterstock.com

Jim Carrey was sanctioned by Russia today all with over 1000 Canadians from all walks of life, their only link being their common pro-Ukrainian stance.

The list announced on Monday, November 14 comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged another $500 million (€484 million) in military aid.

Among those sanctioned are the Hollywood actor Jim Carrey who has been an outspoken critic of Russia over its invasion, as well as writer Margate Atwood novelist, literary critic, teacher and political activist. She is a member of the human rights body Amnesty International and currently chairs the local BirdLife International organisation.

Others include politicians, scientists, artists and entrepreneurs, all accused of being involved in the “development of the aggressive anti-Russian discourse” in Canada.

Many of the people on the list are of Ukrainian descent and are involved in exile organisations including Stephan Bandera, the grandson of Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera (1909-59).

The group are not the first to be sanctioned by Russia, just the latest with the number now running well into the hundreds. Quite what effect Russia believes sanctioning the 100 or more Canadians will have is not clear, as it is unlikely many of these have or will have any connections with the country in the future or have had in the past.

