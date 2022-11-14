Lukashenko warns foreigners of ‘dire consequences’ for abandoning enterprises in Belarus

By Chris King • 14 November 2022 • 3:23

President Lukashenko warned foreigners with businesses in Belarus that they could face ‘dire consequences’ if they attempt to sell or abandon them.

During a working trip to Tolochin District, Vitebsk Oblast, on Sunday, November 13, Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, made a strong statement aimed at foreigners, according to BelTA.

He warned businessmen that anybody attempting to either sell or abandon their enterprises in the country could face ‘dire consequences’.

A private company reportedly intends to explore the possibilities of constructing wooden houses in the town of Kokhanovo. The president backed this endeavour and promised to consider the possibility of financial support.

“Housing construction is necessary. I think Russians are doing something similar”, the President commented. “Lithuanians approached us with this project, too”, added Aleksandr Subbotin, the Governor of Vitebsk Oblast.

Upon hearing this, Lukashenko responded abruptly and unambiguously: “I don’t want to see your Lithuanians, Finns, and the rest anywhere close anymore. We know how they came here and how they abandoned everything and quit”.

He continued his rant: “We know it. I am already getting signals that Finnish owners of an enterprise I don’t want to name have fled”.

“Meanwhile, Lithuanians are running about and looking for ways to sell their enterprise at a profit instead of abandoning it. So, I want them to know that nobody will sell anything with foreign capital. It will be nationalised. That’s it”, he concluded.

