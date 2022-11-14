By Laura Kemp • 14 November 2022 • 10:14

Start Group: Real estate services from start to finish in Benalmadena

Combining their experience and knowledge of the current real estate market with their impeccable customer service, StartGroup will help you sort out the best properties among thousands of homes for sale in Benalmadena, Marbella, Fuengirola, La Cala, Riviera, Calahonda and the rest of the stunning Costa del Sol.

Founded in 2003 by Christofer Fogelberg from Sweden and his Dutch partner Pascal van der Woude, both Christofer and Pascal have been in the real estate business for over 20 years after working at Interealty, the biggest international estate agency in Spain at the time.

After gaining unrivalled experience and obtaining their qualifications, Christofer and Pascal wanted to take their knowledge one step further, creating a real estate agency on the Costa del Sol that focuses on customer care, support and after-sales, and StartGroup was born!

Why choose the estate agents at StartGroup?

Founded on the basis of “Service from start to finish” StartGroup is now known as one of the most trusted and reliable estate agencies on the coast with offices in Benalmadena, La Cala and Calahonda. These locations have been strategically planned to offer services between Malaga and Estepona, including Marbella and Fuengirola, which are all popular places for expats wishing to buy a second home or a permanent property in Spain.

The multilingual estate agents at StartGroup have a proven track record for finding clients their dream home on the coast, giving you the peace of mind that your search is in the safest hands – after all, to have a great start you need great help! The agents at StartGroup are dedicated to listening carefully to their client’s needs and requirements, expectations, budgets, and lifestyle to offer the perfect properties in Benalmadena from their huge portfolio of quality homes.

All of the agents at StartGroup have external training on a yearly basis and they are all certified in European and Spanish Anti Money Laundering procedures, GDPR & Spanish Data Protection and Andalucian Property law D.21872005. In September 2021, Start Group was the first company in the world to get fully certified in the new training programme launched by the international association of property professionals, AIPP, based in London. With StartGroup, you can be certain that all rules, regulations and laws are followed and all properties are of the highest standards.

The agents at StartGroup are not only specialists in international property sales. The company also has a property management division, StartGroup PropertyCare, offering all kinds of aftersales services, rentals and property management for their clients. StartGroup is proud to keep giving their customers excellent service even years after their purchase and their great record of return clients is the proof!

Why buy property in Benalmadena?

Just a 10 minute drive from Malaga Airport, Benalmadena is the perfect location to start your new life in Spain. Popular with couples, families and retirees, there is something for everyone in this beautiful spot on the Costa del Sol. The municipality has three key areas – Benalmadena Pueblo, Arroyo de La Miel and Benalmadena Costa – all with their own charms and characteristics.

Benalmadena Costa is famed for its award-winning Puerto Marina, with more than 1,000 moorings and properties built on artificial islands inside the port. While Benalmadena Pueblo boasts a myriad of authentic Spanish restaurants, plazas with tapas bars on every corner, and the typical white-washed buildings the coast is so well-known for.

By contrast, Arroyo de la Miel, which lies between Benalmadena Costa and Benalmadena Pueblo, is regarded as the business centre of the municipality. It is a thriving commercial area with a train station connecting Benalmadena to Fuengirola and Malaga.

StartGroup has the largest portfolio of distressed properties that you can make your own and tailor to your tastes, incredible new developments that are ready to move into, and exclusivity with new property releases so you can see them before anyone else. Together, the agents at StartGroup will find you your dream home in Benalmadena, using their extensive knowledge of the area to help you decide. Whether you are looking for a home close to the best schools, the most popular restaurants and bars, near amenities like leisure centres and gyms, or within walking distance to the beautiful sandy beaches – StartGroup has the property for you.

The services at StartGroup

Their marketing and advertising department uses the latest innovative technology to help you to get an idea of a property before you even step foot in the door! You can view properties remotely in 3D, including the measurements, floor plan, and dollhouse view. This is especially important for those potential buyers who have not yet made the move to the Costa del Sol and want to get a really good idea of the properties available on the market.

If you are confused about the paperwork required for buying a property in Spain, we don’t blame you. However, with agents that can speak 10 languages including Spanish, English, Swedish, Norwegian, Dutch, French, German, Russian and Ukrainian, the dedicated team can help you through the process in a language that you can understand. They will keep you informed about all the legalities including the reservation contract to secure the sale, notaries, and all of the taxes required.

For those wishing to sell their property and move on, StartGroup can assist you through the whole selling journey. With advertisements in several languages, in print and online throughout Europe, StartGroup utilises the perfect blend of new and old methods to guarantee sales. Their trained valuers have extensive experience valuing properties and know their respective areas like the back of their hand. Using professional tools, StartGroup will create a tailor-made market report for each property and discuss qualities and conditions with the owner to negotiate the final sales price to publish.

Website: Click here

Office Hours: Monday to Friday 10am until 7pm, Saturdays and holidays 10am until 2pm

Office Address: Avenida Europa 1, Torrequebrada, 29630 Benalmadena Costa, Malaga, Spain

Telephone: +34 952 00 33 32

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Click here

