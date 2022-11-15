Most undervalued crypto to buy now: BudBlockz, Aptos, Chainlink

By EWN • 15 November 2022 • 9:26

There is no question that investors are continually experiencing growing volatility in the blockchain market owing to the growing economic uncertainty throughout the globe. It is fair to say that sentiments are becoming bleaker by the second, and traders are moving away from potentially riskier digital assets.

While this is certainly a truism, you’d be interested to know that some crypto projects have turned out to be a silver lining amidst the dark clouds in the digital asset world. In light of this, we’re going to talk about 3 of the best upcoming and undervalued crypto platforms that can become massive game-changers as we steer into 2023.

BudBlockz: A Revolutionary Cannabis-Based NFT Platform

Although BudBlockz was launched in early 2022, it hasn’t ceased to amaze investors and NFT traders. The company has managed to amass soaring levels of popularity and continues to highlight powerful growth levels. BudBlockz is a cannabis-based crypto and NFT platform that aims to streamline legal marijuana transactions, allowing buyers and businesses to conduct transactions safely and promptly.

Being a decentralised finance protocol, the company is also on the cusp of launching its marijuana e-commerce store where users can buy and sell cannabis-based products transparently. Being a one-of-a-kind DeFi platform, expert blockchain analysts and investors say that the company is positioned for exponential growth heading into 2023.

Moreover, as numerous countries are opting to decriminalise and standardize legal marijuana use, there’s no doubt BudBlockz is strategically positioned to enjoy all the benefits that will come with marijuana legalization. As the company develops a secure and interoperable bridge between digital currency, blockchain technology, and cannabis, BudBlockz has also launched its NFT collection (Ganja Guruz).

Through Ganja Guruz, BudBlockz aims to enable users to become fractional stakeholders in cannabis farms, manufacturers, retail businesses, and dispensaries. Moreover, BudBlockz also plans to open its legal marijuana farms and dispensaries, providing seamless and unparallel access to investors.

Chainlink

Chainlink is another potential game-changer that investors have a keen eye on. The project was launched as an avant-garde solution to streamline off-chain blockchain projects and transform them into on-chain platforms. There is no question that LINK has opened a new world of possibilities regarding the intricate world of web3 development.

As the company provides curated and in-demand solutions, it’s no surprise that top-tier names such as Google Cloud, Polygon, and Aave have wholeheartedly embraced that project. Investors and analysts are confident that Chainlink is on remarkable growth trajectory steering into 2023.

Aptos

Another crypto gem, Aptos, is also on its way to becoming the next big blockchain disruptor. There is a reason why the coin is also known as Solana Killer. The company pledges it will be able to process approximately 100,000 transactions every second on the Aptos mainnet. This tremendous throughout puts Aptos in a powerful position to attain massive growth and success, especially in the DeFi space.

Bottom Line

While the current state of the crypto sector might look disappointing in the short term, rest assured these three gems can be a game-changer in the long term.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Chainlink and all other major cryptos are available to purchase from leading exchange eToro

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido