The ultimate checklist for Getting Married in Spain

16 November 2022

Image - stockfilms88/shutterstock

From dealing with Spanish bureaucracy to choosing where to tie the knot, and everything in between. Euro Weekly has created a guide to go over what you need to know about getting married in Spain.

Preparing for your wedding will require jumping through some hoops in order to appease the Spanish government, but when you are able to look into your partner’s eyes and declare your love it will all be worth it.

This checklist will cover:

What types of marriages are recognised in Spain

Civil Partnerships (Pareja de Hecho)

Who is permitted to get married in Spain

The legal requirements for marriage in Spain

How to budget for your big day

Types of Marriages in Spain

There are two types of marriage agreements in Spain: Civil and Religious. Since 589 AD, Spain has been a Catholic country and still has strong ties to its traditions of old. However, in today’s society, fewer than 22 per cent of all marriages are held with religious ceremonies. In order to proceed with a religious marriage, it must be registered with civil authorities and performed by a licensed marriage officer. Even though same-sex marriage has been legal in Spain since 2005, the Catholic church refuses to acknowledge its legitimacy and refuses to perform such services.

As the years go on, more and more people choose the Civil route. To have a Civil marriage carried out, registration at the district court, town hall, or registry office must be done prior. Afterwards, a delegated Councillor will perform the wedding proceedings.

Legal Requirements for Getting Married in Spain

First and foremost, to marry in Spain both parties must be 18 years of age or older. In addition, at least one person must be either a Spanish citizen or have been a resident in Spain for the past two years. A Certificado de Empadronamiento or “Padron” will be requested.

Another document required is the Certificado de No Impedimento. This will be required from your country of origin. It states that you are not in any binding relationship elsewhere and can legally proceed with the wedding.

The other documentation required is:

Long-form birth certificate, both notarised and translated into Spanish

Valid passport with a minimum of four copies

Certificate of Marital Status that shows you are not in a binding relationship within Spain

Certificate of Divorce if applicable

Extranieria application form. You will file this document at the national police station

Additional document for religious weddings is a certificate of baptism authenticated by Bishopric. Spanish translation is required. In some instances, a “Freedom to Marry” letter from your parish priest will be required.

Budgeting for Getting Married in Spain

Everyone has envisioned their big day to look unique to them, therefore there is no one size fits all budget for wedding ceremonies. What can be provided is general costs for the services required. According to Statista, the average wedding in Spain can cost up to €20,000 this is including all of the average expenses of what you would need for a wedding. However, this could be different for you. Depending on your style, how much of the wedding you want to organise and plan yourself and where you are having the wedding.

The best way to budget for your wedding is to set a figure that you are overall ultimately happy to pay for your special day. From there work your way down a list of what you would like done and how to best cater for it with the budget you have set yourself.

Locations for Getting Married in Spain

Spain is THE destination for weddings and civil ceremonies with the most beautiful views of landmarks, the sparkling Mediterranean and silky white sanded beaches. Here are some of the most beautiful locations for your paradise wedding and to say I do to your forever love.

Don Carlos Leisure Resort and Spa

If you are looking for a grand location, beautiful beach silhouette photos of you and your partner and the waves of the beautiful blue Mediterranean by your side on your momentous day. Look no further than Don Carlos Leisure Resort and Spa, the perfect place to accommodate all of your guests and family’s needs.

This beautiful picturesque location is based in Marbella, with the spectacular venue offering multiple spaces and locations within the resort for you to have your wedding. Whether you would like it on the lawn in front of the lily pond or in their heartwarming gazebo facing the sea, Don Carlos Leisure Resort will ensure all your needs are met.

Visit the website

Casa La Siesta

Casa La Siesta is a wedding venue like no other and one of the most magical wedding venues in Spain, located in Vejer de la Frontera, Cádiz. You will truly feel that you are in a fairy tale when walking down the aisle at this venue. Offering Mediterranean gardens, a traditional home and the comforts of a luxury boutique, Casa La Siesta make you feel like you’re in a home-from-home.

At Casa La Siesta, you can use their farmhouse, gorge on banquets and create the tailor-made wedding of your dreams. Perfect for those that are seeking a more intimate wedding, Casa La Siesta can accommodate up to 150 guests.

Visit the website

Villa Nicolai

We have had the glorious views of the sea and gardens, now to the rolling hills and mountains of Nerja with Villa Nicolai. The perfect location for those who want a more intimate wedding or want to have a real party, Villa Nicolai is based just 60 minutes from Malaga airport and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

With the most beautiful infinity pool and courtyard, you are guaranteed to have the most beautiful wedding and best time with everything they have to offer.

Visit the website

Other popular glamourous destinations to have your wedding in Spain include Castle of Viñuelas, La Cala Resort, Sunset beach club and Finca Cortesin

Finding the perfect outfit when Getting Married in Spain

Finding your wedding dress or tux for one of the most special days of your life can be stressful so here are a few of the best wedding dress boutiques and tux shops in Spain.

Valerio Luna

Valerio Luna, based in Malaga, has over 50 years of experience in catering for brides – making and selling tailor-made gowns is like water off a ducks back for Valerio Luna!

Offering a breath of fresh air to the standard sweetheart neckline and Cinderella shape, each dress is made and suited to you. The quality of the designs and the manufacturing process is the highest quality you can get. Making your gown just as glamorous as you and perfect for your wedding day, all made and carried out entirely in Spain.

Visit the website

Pronovias

Pronovias, located in Malaga Centro, is rated as one of the best bridal stores for wedding dresses in Spain. With options for the last-minute bride, carrying the pieces of influential wedding dress designers such as Vera Wang and much more this is the bridal boutique for not only your dress but accessories, shoes and veil. All offered in-house, with fantastic new and authentic designs to cater for the new brides of the 20’s, this is the place to go for your bridal needs.

Visit the website

Santos and Eva Novios

Santos and Eva Novios, located in Marbella is one of the best bridal boutiques to find your magical dress for your wedding day. As one of the top-rated boutiques in Marbella, Santos and Eva Novios give you a luxurious day simply trying on dresses. Carrying dresses from over 6 designers and their new collections to soon be released.

Santos and Eva Novios will ensure that you feel like and look like a princess in your own way and style with one of their dresses. Also selling tuxedos for men, with their knight range you and your partner will really be something out of a fairy tale.

Visit the website

Longaray

Supplier of both wedding dresses and tuxedos! Located in Fuengirola, Lognaray offers a men´s range for you to pick the best tux for your wedding day. With various colours, sizes and styles to choose from, you are guaranteed to be feeling your best not only in the boutique but on your all-important day.

Visit the website

Sastreria Banus, Marbella

Couture store Sastreria Banus is ranked as one of the best places for tuxedos in Marbella, offering an elite line of suits that can be altered or tailor-made for all your special day needs. Sastreria Banus also offer an elite rental service for suits, jackets and complete tuxedos with guaranteed professionalism and commitment since 1845.

Visit the website

Wedding Invitations for Getting Married in Spain

A magical way to keep down costs while also creating a great invitation is shown in how you can make them affordably and create a great memento with a standard 6×4 photo and tracing paper.

Either print the photos from home or get them delivered to your house from websites such as Free Prints, this will be the background to your invitation. By cutting your tracing paper to 6×4 measurements you can simply print onto the paper for the factual side of the invitation while. Hole punch a hole at the top of each page and attach together with string or ribbon, colours coordinating to your wedding day will go really well here!

Creating a chic and affordable way to create your own invites and stay within budget.

Place names for Getting Married in Spain

DIY shells with the names written in gold or silver for your place names, from your favourite beach or from the venue you are having the wedding is a thoughtful and precious memento for your guests to experience from your magical day and it won’t break the bank! We think these place names made out of shells ties perfectly into a beach-themed wedding on the beautiful coast of Spain!

