BREAKING UPDATE: Footage emerges of sheriff recruits being mowed down in Whittier California

VIDEO footage has emerged of the horrific incident in Whittier California that left five sheriff recruits in critical condition after a large was mowed down by a wrong-way driver.

UPDATE 10.51 (November 17) – The video shared by Kevin Dalton on Twitter showed the moment more than 20 sheriff recruits were run over by an SUV in Whittier California on the morning of Wednesday, November 16.

Dalton shared the video alongside the caption: “Footage of SUV on the wrong side of the road running over LASD recruits.”

He added: “You’re going to have a tough time convincing me this was an accident.”

According to further reports, it has now been revealed that some 25 police recruits were taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Around 75 people were believed to be running in the group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the five critically injured have suffered “life-altering” injuries.

People commented on the footage shared on social media.

“This happened right next to one of my relatives house.. this is horrible. This does not look like an accident to me at all. This looks like it was done on purpose. I watched the video a couple of times & he was driving kinda fast. Also this street is pretty huge. This is horrible,” one person wrote.

Another noted: “It’s been well over 12 hours and the suspect’s name is still a mystery.”

While another person wrote: “LA County is screwed.”

UPDATE 7.44 pm (November 16) – Over 20 sheriff recruits were injured, five critically, after they were run over by an SUV in Whittier California on the morning of Wednesday, November 16.

Five Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits have been left in critical condition after the group were mowed down at around 6.30 am (local time) near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road.

In total, 22 recruits were injured, according to local reports.

Fourteen suffered minor injuries while three were moderately injured.

The recruits attending the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Centre were out on their morning jog.

The incident happened roughly a mile and a half from the crash site, according to Fox 11.

LAPD reported that a 22-year-old driver has been arrested following the incident after reports confirmed that they were driving the wrong way at the time.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said told the news outlet: “I just felt sick. Here were all those recruits on their morning run who basically got plowed into in this driver.”

“We’re hoping [the victims] pull through.”

The suspect was given a sobriety test at the scene, although the result of the test has not been made available to the public.

ORIGINAL 3.49 pm (November 16) – A group of sheriff recruits have been struck down by a car in Whittier California, as reported on Wednesday, November 16.

Multiple sheriff recruits have been mowed down by a car in California’s Whittier resulting in several casualties.

At least 11 people are in critical condition following the incident near Los Angeles.

BREAKING: Mass casualty incident after a group of sheriff recruits out for morning run were hit by a car in Whittier.

According to local reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were taking part in a training exercise in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue when an SUV reportedly mowed down several of the police hopefuls.

US media outlet NBC Los Angeles reported that the incident happened at 6.30 am (local time) on November 16.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and several casualties were reported.

The news outlet noted that police have not been able to release details of the crash or the condition of the driver.

According to the prominent Twitter account, Intel Point Alert, “Ambulance service now reports 16+ victims following car-ramming incident in Whittier, California; suspect in custody.”

Gigi Graciette, who originally broke the news on social media, the incident happened “not far from LASD Star Center where recruits from many police departments train.”

Avoid area of Mills & Trumball in Whittier where group of police/sheriff recruits out for a morning run were hit by a car.

At least eleven are reported in critical condition.

