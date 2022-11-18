A new and lucrative career for disgraced former Prime Minister Johnson

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 November 2022 • 15:25
Image of Boris Johnson. Credit: UK government
The former prime minister, who was forced to resign over his many transgressions, has joined the speaking circuit with his first paid appearance netting him a cool £276,000. That’s more than £30,000 an hour for what was a little over a day’s work.
Johnson who is in the USA at present on a trip paid for by news mogul, Rupert Murdoch, gave a speech at an association of insurance agents and brokers in Colorado Springs in the USA.
The visit paid for by Murdoch who owns the Sun and the Times cost around £11,600, the total value of which far exceeds a similar invitation by Theresa May, who was paid less than £100,000.
Past prime ministers and presidents are often paid exorbitant amounts of money for appearances, with Bill Clinton reportedly costing in excess of $1 million at the height of his speaking career.
The excessive fee comes at a time many people are struggling to make ends meet, further highlighting the gap between those at the top end of the earning spectrum and those at the bottom.
Johnson famously said that he could not live on his £120,000 a year prime minister salary, perhaps this new and lucrative career will be just what the doctor ordered, assuming he can maintain it.
