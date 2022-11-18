Average price of electricity in Spain PLUMMETS on Saturday, November 19

By Chris King • 18 November 2022 • 21:53

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Saturday, November 19, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by an incredible 51.1 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will collapse on Saturday, November 19, by 51.1 per cent compared to this Friday 18. Specifically, it will stand at €55.98/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Market Operator of Energy (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €67.38/MWh tomorrow.

Saturday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €123/MWh, while the minimum for the day will drop to €22/MWh between 1pm and 2pm.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation to the gas companies of €-11.4/MWh. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

___________________________________________________________

