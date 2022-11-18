Man who ‘broke into his own home’ while drunk arrested for ‘fake burglary’ claim in Fuengirola

By Vickie Scullard • 18 November 2022 • 13:17

Policia Nacional car. Credit: P.P. Photos/Shutterstock.com.

A MAN has been arrested for allegedly reporting a fake burglary at his home after breaking his own front door while drunk.

National Police officers arrested the man after he allegedly forced the door of his house after arriving drunk and losing his keys.

An investigation began on October 20 after a resident of Fuengirola visited his local police station and reported an alleged burglary that he said happened eight days earlier at his home.

The complainant reported damage to the door of his flat and the theft of a watch valued at €450, according to AZ Costa del Sol.

Officers found that on the date of the alleged robbery, a patrol of Citizen Security had gone to the same address alerted by a neighbour who had found the door of a house ajar.

They checked inside and spoke to the man, who claimed that everything was in order and that the door of his house had been damaged before.

The investigation confirmed that the homeowner arrived drunk that night, attempted to open the front door, forgot the keys were in the lock, and then allegedly forced open the door of his own house.

Eight days later, the suspect went to the police station to report an alleged burglary at his home, before filing a home insurance claim.

Police say that the suspect “confessed” that he had “reported the incident in order to obtain compensation from his insurer”.

The person under investigation, who has a previous record for similar offences, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the offences of criminal simulation and fraud.

