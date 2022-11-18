Traces of explosives found at site of Nord Stream pipeline rupture

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 November 2022 • 10:48

Image of the Nord Stream pipeline gas leak. Credit: Danish Defence

Traces of explosives were found at the site where the Nord Stream pipeline was ruptured according to the Swedish prosecutor leading the investigation.

In a statement posted on Friday, November 18 Mats Ljungqvist said: “During the crime scene investigations that were carried out on site in the Baltic Sea, extensive seizures were made, and the area has been carefully documented.

“Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found. Advanced analysis work continues in order to be able to draw firmer conclusions about the incident.”

No suspects have yet been named with the statement alluding to the complex and comprehensive nature of the investigation. The prosecutor also says in the statement that no further information will be providing at this time.

The statement also praises the support received from Swedish authorities as it does the cooperation received from other countries, but it said no further access to the investigation will be provided to the media for now.

The pipeline rupture which disrupted supplies from Russia to Germany and beyond was said to have been caused by an explosion, which authorities in Moscow blamed on the British Navy. That was strongly refuted by the navy who said they had nothing to gain from doing so.

Russia said it would supply evidence to back up its claim, but it has yet to do so, with the Ambassador to London backing away from the accusation.

The only information provided for now by the prosecutor is that traces of explosives were found at the site of Nord Stream pipeline rupture.

