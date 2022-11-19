Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov accuses West of ignoring alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 23:42

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov the Chechen leader. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

The West has been accused by Ramzan Kadyrov of ignoring the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian troops that occurred in the Luhansk region.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov today, Saturday, November 19, accused Western governments of deliberately ignoring the incident that recently occurred in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Two videos posted online purported to show Russian prisoners of war being executed by Ukrainian troops.



Posting on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov wrote: “The other day, a video of a blatant act of cruelty was circulated on the internet. It clearly shows how Ukrainian nationalists in the village of Makiivka shot in cold blood Russian prisoners of war who had previously laid down their arms voluntarily”.

“Needless to say, this is a direct violation of all international conventions that call for strict observance of the prescribed norms of war. But the West, in its own hypocrisy, is keeping silent on the matter”.

“The Russian Defence Ministry issued a statement to this effect, and its position is primarily based on international agreements on prisoners of war. However, I believe that it is categorically forbidden to take such monsters as prisoners of war”.

“Not only did they commit a crime, but these henchmen of Satan cynically posted it on the web, feeling absolute impunity and permissiveness. I am sure that retribution for the crime committed will not be long in coming”.

“We will do our best to make sure that these dogs of hell get what they deserve, and those who somehow managed to escape punishment are doomed to live out the rest of their miserable lives, looking around anxiously. They do not deserve any rights or common standards”.

“Why is the international community silent? Where are the mouthpieces of Western democracy calling for rights? Are they blind to all these atrocities? Of course, they see it perfectly well, but they avoid publicity because in the eyes of people the Kyiv regime must look like a democratic oasis against the background of bad Russia”.

___________________________________________________________

