Six loud explosions heard in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia as ammunition dump is targeted

By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 0:51

Image of Russian missiles. Credit: yuri4u80/Shutterstock.com

An ammunition dump was among the facilities targeted by Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

As announced in the early hours of Saturday, November 19, by Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We are with Russia’ movement, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

An ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was targeted, as well as aircraft repair workshops belonging to the Motor Sich plant, which produces AI-450 aircraft engines and components for drones.

Posting on Telegram, Rogov wrote: “In the Shevchenkovsky district of the city of Zaporizhzhia, an ammunition depot of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit, as well as production workshops for the repair of aircraft on the territory of the Motor Sich plant, which produced AI-450 aircraft engines and components for drones”.

Rogov added that engines for military aircraft and helicopters were assembled at the damaged enterprise. Military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was also repaired there he added.

The Ukrainian edition of Vesti also reported seven huge explosions in Zaporizhzhia on Friday evening. Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Kyiv-controlled Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said that an industrial infrastructure facility had been damaged in the city, as reported by tass.ru.

“An industrial infrastructure facility has been damaged. Rescuers are working at the scene”, Starukh wrote on his Telegram channel.

