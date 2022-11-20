Growing criticism of ‘unsustainable sustainable energy’ in Vega Baja (Alicante) areas

By Linda Hall • 20 November 2022 • 17:18
SOLAR ENERGY: Nice little earner for landowners
Photo credit: CC/Ceinturion
Madrid has the last word regarding the biggest installations, with six major projects in Orihuela, Almoradi and San Miguel de Salinas that cover than 600 hectares waiting for a decision.
The remaining 19 applications are being dealt with by the regional government in Valencia which has so far given the go-ahead to one project and turned down three.
The proposed plants would occupy farmland and wooded zones in areas of considerable environmental value, including Sierra Escalona – located within the Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada and San Miguel de Salinas boundaries – and Hoyo Serrano in Almoradi.
The benefits to landowners are obvious, as they bring in an average €2,000 per hectare, usually on 30-year-contract.
Environmentalist groups and residents’ groups are less enthusiastic, with the San Miguel de Salinas association criticising the “unsustainable introduction of renewable energy in the area.”
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
