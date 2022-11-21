By Guest Writer • 21 November 2022 • 13:30

Enjoy the sound of the T.A.P.A.S. choir Credit: T.A.P.A.S. choir

A BUSY choir this holiday season will be T.A.P.A.S. The Andalucia Performing Arts Society which will be performing at a number of special events, many involved with fundraising.

ON Saturday they will be holding their Christmas Bazaar at La Risa Bistro at Laura Golf in Alhaurín de la Torre on Saturday November 26 from 11am to 2pm and apart from the choir performing Christmas songs there will be several stalls selling cakes, crafts, books and much more.

Saturday December 3, it’s time for the association’s Christmas show at the Alhaurin Golf Club featuring not just the TAPAS Choir but also music from TOPS, the LGTBI Torremolinos Choir and popular trio Boogie Wonderland.

On Tuesday December 6, they team up with the TOPS singers from 7pm at the Sierra Restaurant in Cerrado del Águila Golf Mijas for mulled wine, mince pies and Christmas carols with stalls and an appearance from Santa in support of the British Benevolent Fund.

Then at 7pm on the night of Friday December 9, the choir will appear at the Casa de la Cultura in Alhaurin el Grande as part of their support for local charity Fahala Centre with free admission although donations for the charity will be appreciated.

