Benalmadena in the top 20 most profitable tourist destinations in Spain

By Anna Ellis • 21 November 2022 • 14:53
Image: Alex Tihonovs/Shutterstock
“The reason why we are at number 15 in this top 20 most profitable destinations comes from our RevPar (profitability per room) which has increased by 17 per cent compared to 2021, being one of the highest of the entire Costa del Sol,” confirmed the mayor.
“While Marbella and Estepona have a high concentration of five-star hotels, Benalmadena has a high concentration of four-star establishments, which is why it is even more commendable and remarkable that we have such a high profitability per room. This means that we must offer tourists a quality and excellence that other nearby municipalities cannot offer.”
“Benalmadena is one of the pearls of the Costa del Sol and we have to continue working to maintain a high level of excellence,” the mayor concluded.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.