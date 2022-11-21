Benalmadena in the top 20 most profitable tourist destinations in Spain

By Anna Ellis • 21 November 2022 • 14:53

Image: Alex Tihonovs/Shutterstock

The Mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas, has celebrated the fact that the Alliance for Excellency in Tourism (EXCELTUR) has placed the town in the top 20 most profitable tourist destinations in Spain, a list which only includes two other towns in Malaga: Estepona and Marbella.

“The reason why we are at number 15 in this top 20 most profitable destinations comes from our RevPar (profitability per room) which has increased by 17 per cent compared to 2021, being one of the highest of the entire Costa del Sol,” confirmed the mayor.

“While Marbella and Estepona have a high concentration of five-star hotels, Benalmadena has a high concentration of four-star establishments, which is why it is even more commendable and remarkable that we have such a high profitability per room. This means that we must offer tourists a quality and excellence that other nearby municipalities cannot offer.”

“Benalmadena is one of the pearls of the Costa del Sol and we have to continue working to maintain a high level of excellence,” the mayor concluded.

