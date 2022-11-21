WATCH: Russia blasts Ukraine with ‘flaming explosives’ that rain down near Berestovoye

By Vickie Scullard • 21 November 2022 • 8:51

Russia blasts Ukraine with 'flaming explosives' that rain down near Berestovoye. Credit: @Seveerity/Shutterstock.com.

THE moment when Russia blasted Ukraine with ‘flaming explosives’ that rained down near Berestovoye has been caught on video.

Footage of the incendiary munitions shows a series of flaming explosives targetting Ukrainians around 30km south of Bakhmut.

Incendiary shells set fire to objects or cause burns or respiratory injury to people, with heat and fire produced through the reaction of a flammable substance, reports Hindustan Times.

The video was uploaded by Twitter account @Seveerity, before being shared by news agency Visegrad 24,

The former said: “Purported as being in Berestovoye Donetsk Oblast approx 35km South of Bakhmut, Ukrainian positions coming under fire from incendiary munitions.”

While Visegrad wrote: “The Russian Army attacked Ukrainian positions near Berestovoye with incendiary munitions last night.

“It’s located around 30 km south of Bakhmut.”

Purported as being in Berestovoye Donetsk Oblast approx 35km South of Bakhmut, Ukrainian positions coming under fire from incendiary munitions. pic.twitter.com/jokdA8nASh — Seveer of the 95th rifles 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@Seveerity) November 20, 2022

This follows Ukrainian claims that Crimea would soon be liberated, the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev, called Kyiv ‘simply a Russian city’.

After Ukrainian officials claimed on Sunday, November 20, that their forces would soon liberate Crimea, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, and former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, responded by calling Kyiv “simply a Russian city”.

Posting on his official Telegram channel, the politician wrote: “Sometimes you have to respond to the statements of the enemy not only diplomatically or in some allegorical way.

“There are different cockroaches breeding in Kyiv’s insectarium, constantly threatening to ‘return Crimea’”.

