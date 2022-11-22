World Cup favourites Argentina beaten by Saudi Arabia 1-2 after nail-biting stoppage time

By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 13:15

Credit: Fifa World Cup/Twitter.

For those wanting a World Cup game full of action and surprising moments, Argentina vs KSA (Saudi Arabia) was the one to watch.

From the moment the game kicked off the majority of viewers were probably thinking the same thing – that Argentina would thrash their opponents.

After Lionel Messi found the back of the net within 10mins, the result looked already written, but three disallowed goals led the frustrated Argentinian side to lose their cool.

This allowed the underdogs – the world’s 53rd-ranked team – to score not one but two goals, winning them the game.

Eight nail-biting minutes of stoppage time led to a serious clash in the box, and more minutes on the clock, with Argentina continuing their pressure on their opponents.

But in the end, it was Saudi’s day and they scooped a 1-2 win.

There was drama off the pitch as ITV commentators Graeme Souness and Roy Keane had a live on-air barny over whether Argentina should have been awarded a penalty during the first half.

Viewers took to social media to react to the heated clash between Graeme Souness and Roy Keane after Argentina were awarded a controversial penalty against Saudi Arabia at the Qatar World Cup on November 22.

Souness claimed it was a penalty while Keane disagreed.

