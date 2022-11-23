By Matthew Roscoe • 23 November 2022 • 12:38
BREAKING: European Parliament declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'. Image: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com
The European Parliament has declared Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ – with 494 MEPs voting in favour and 58 against.
This will have legal ramifications, with increased EU sanctions, according to initial reports.
The EU parliament said: “Following the atrocities carried out by Vladimir Putin’s regime against Ukrainian civilians, MEPs have recognised Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
“On Wednesday, Parliament adopted a resolution on the latest developments in Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine.”
It added: “MEPs highlight that the deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law amount to acts of terror and constitute war crimes.
“In light of this, they recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state that “uses means of terrorism”.”
EU legal framework needed
“As the EU currently cannot officially designate states as sponsors of terrorism, Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to put in place the proper legal framework and consider adding Russia to such a list. This would trigger a number of significant restrictive measures against Moscow and have profound restrictive implications for EU relations with Russia,” it said.
“In the meantime, MEPs call on the Council to include the Russian paramilitary organisation ‘the Wagner Group’, the 141st Special Motorized Regiment, also known as the “Kadyrovites”, and other Russian-funded armed groups, militias and proxies, on the EU’s terrorist list.”
Isolate Russia more, complete work on ninth EU sanctions package
It added: “Parliament calls on the European Union to further isolate Russia internationally, including when it comes to Russia’s membership of international organisations and bodies such as the United Nations Security Council. MEPs also want diplomatic ties with Russia to be reduced, EU contacts with official Russian representatives to be kept to the absolute minimum and Russian state-affiliated institutions in the EU spreading propaganda around the world to be closed and banned.
“Against the backdrop of the Kremlin’s escalating acts of terror against Ukrainian civilians, the resolution further calls on EU member states in the Council to swiftly complete its work on a ninth sanctions package against Moscow. MEPs also want EU countries to actively prevent, investigate and prosecute any circumvention of current sanctions and, together with the European Commission, consider possible measures against countries trying to help Russia circumvent restrictive measures already put in place.”
The resolution was adopted by 494 votes in favour, 58 against with 44 abstentions.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the news.
“I welcome @Europarl_EN decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe.”
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba also reacted to the announcement, writing: “Russia is a terrorist state: confirmed by the European Parliament. Russia has a history of acts of terror against sovereign states, support for terrorist regimes and organisations including Wagner, war of terror on Ukraine. I thank @Europarl_EN @EP_President for the clear stance.”
The EPP Group, the largest political group in EU parliament, wrote alongside a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin: “The European Parliament just adopted a resolution on recognising Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
“MEPs call on the EU and its Member States to develop an EU legal framework which will sanction the Russian regime.”
