Spain talks dual nationality for the 1.1 million Romanians living in the country

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 November 2022 • 18:52

Schengen Visa - Image An Mazor Shutterstock.com

The government in Spain is talking about the possibility of dual nationality for the 1.1 million Romanians that reside in the country.

According to news site eldiario on Wednesday, November 23 Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez supported the integration of Romania into the Schengen area.

They add that he has also committed to work towards the recognition of dual nationality for the largest group of foreigners living in the Mediterranean country.

Sánchez said in reference to Portugal and France: “That the Government of Spain and Romania propose the start of work for this dual nationality is an extraordinary political message.

“If it occurs and when it occurs, which it will occur, Romania will be the third country in Europe with which we will have dual nationality.”

Sánchez said that he wanted to thank Romanians for their contribution to the development of Spain. Many of them are already into their second and third generation, and the decision to create a working group to consider the question of dual nationality will be of great interest to them.

Currently Spain requires anyone who applies for citizenship to renounce their current nationality, the exceptions to this rule being France and Portugal.

Those pushing for BREXIT in the UK famously used Romanians as one of the reasons for leaving the EU, little did they foresee that Spain would talk dual nationality for Romanian nationals whose contribution to the country has been acknowledged.

