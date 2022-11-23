Tavfik Arif: Turkey best yacht sailing destination in the World

By EWN • 23 November 2022 • 13:56

Sailing is one of the most popular activities for people who love spending time outdoors and enjoying nature. Tavfik Arif strongly believes that if you’re looking for a beautiful and exotic destination to sail your yacht, look no further than Turkey.

With its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and interesting historical sites, Turkey is one of the best yacht sailing destinations in the world.

The blog post will give the reasons to visit and an overview of the top sights to see in Turkey when sailing.

Top Reasons to choose Turkey as a destination for your Yacht Vacation

Below are some reasons why Tavfik Arif thinks Turkey is one of the best yachting destinations.

Natural Beauty

The scenery is absolutely breathtaking. Whether you’re cruising along the coast or sailing around some of the idyllic islands in the Aegean Sea, you’ll be surrounded by natural beauty at every turn.

Beautiful Routes

There are so many beautiful routes to explore when sailing in Turkey. From the dramatic coastline to the serene islands, there is something for everyone.

Excellent Marinas

Turkey is home to some of the best marinas in the world. Whether you’re looking for a full-service facility or a more basic option, you’ll be able to find exactly what you’re looking for.Some of the most famous ones include Palmarina Bodrum, Marti, Setur, and D-Marin.

Options for Renting Yachts

There are plenty of options for renting yachts in Turkey. Whether you’re looking for a bareboat charter or a fully crewed yacht, you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for.

Locals’ Hospitality

Last but not least, the locals are incredibly friendly and welcoming. The locals will go out of their way to make sure that you have a great time, and they’ll be more than happy to share their culture and traditions with you.

Turkish Cuisine

Turkish cuisine is known for its flavorful dishes made with fresh ingredients – not to mention its delicious desserts! Sailors will definitely appreciate indulging in some authentic Turkish fare after a long day on the water.

Good Weather

The weather is perfect for sailing nearly all year round. You can enjoy mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine from spring through fall.

On the other hand, winter temperatures are still mild enough to enjoy a nice sail without having to worry about extreme weather conditions.

Tavfik Arif’s must-see yacht locations in Turkey

There are so many amazing places to see when sailing in Turkey, but here are a few that Tavfik Arif says that you definitely won’t want to miss:

Göcek

Göcek is a beautiful town located in the southwestern Turkish province of Muğla. This town is a popular starting point for yacht charters in Turkey, as it’s located near some of the most popular sailing destinations in the country.

Fethiye

Fethiye is a beautiful city located on the Turkish Riviera. This city is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Turkey, as well as a number of interesting historical sites. The city also houses an ancient artifacts museum featuring 5000 years old objects.

Bodrum

If you want luxury yachts, Turkey’s authentic local shopping experience, and fantastic views of a historical fortification (Bodrum Castle), Bodrum is the place to be.

The city is also home to one of the world’s most popular marinas, Palmarina Bodrum.

Turgutreis

Turgutreis is best known for its sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. This city is located on the Bodrum Peninsula, and it’s a popular destination for sailors looking to enjoy some time on the water.

Marmaris

Marmaris is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Turkey. This city is known for its lively nightlife, beautiful beaches, and excellent shopping.

Antalya

Antalya is the largest city on the Turkish Riviera. This city is home to a number of beautiful beaches, as well as a number of interesting historical sites. Antalya is also a popular starting point for yacht charters in Turkey.

There are so many amazing places to see when sailing in Turkey, but these are just a few of the must-see destinations recommended by Tavfik Arif.

However, if you want to experience true, authentic, and luxurious sailing, Arif insists you have to visit Bodrum and Turkey’s southern coast.

Turkey’s Southern Coast Is the VIPs Destination of Choice

According to Tavfik Arif, celebrities, royals, and other VIPs have been sailing to Turkey for years. It’s no wonder why – the country’s southern coast is one of the most beautiful and exclusive sailing destinations in the world.

From the city of Antalya to the town of Bodrum, Turkey’s southern coast is dotted with luxury resorts, world-class marinas, and breathtaking natural beauty. This is a sailing destination that has it all – and it’s no wonder that so many VIPs have made it their go-to destination for sailing holidays.

The likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Harry, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Angelina Jolie have all been spotted sailing in Turkey. And, if you’re looking for a truly exclusive experience, you can even charter a yacht that comes complete with its own crew of chefs, butlers, and maids.

Some of the coolest and most luxurious yachts in the world are available for charter in Turkey. And whether you’re looking for a small and intimate sailing experience or a week-long party on a superyacht, you’ll be able to find the perfect yacht for your needs.

Besides, there’s a lot to do when you’re not sailing, too. You can enjoy the nightlife in Bodrum, go shopping in Antalya, or visit one of the many historical sites dotted along the coast.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing sailing holiday or an action-packed adventure, Tavfik Arif highly recommends Turkey’s southern coast as the perfect destination. In addition to all of the above, it’s more affordable as compared to other popular yacht sailing destinations like Europe or the Caribbean. You can have an amazing vacation without breaking the bank by sailing in Turkey this year.

Sponsored