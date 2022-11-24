Albox (Almeria) will instead hold the postponed Novemberfest in December

By Linda Hall • 24 November 2022 • 18:08

THE Albox NovemberFest has instead become a Decemberfest.

Modelled on Munich’s Oktoberfest, the beer festival which was scheduled for the November 18-20 weekend had to be postponed owing to the extremely high winds affecting the province at the time.

The event will now be held between December 2 and 4, just as the province prepares for the Constitution Day celebrations and the Inmaculada fiesta on December 6 and 8 respectively.

Entrance will be free and the marquee with its classic long tables and benches will be open from 12 noon each day until 2am,

As well as the obligatory beer, all the German food traditionally served up during these celebrations will be available, accompanied by live music in Albox’s Plaza Mayor.

The Decemberfest, organised by Carpatop with the cooperation of the town hall, will provide all the ingredients of the traditional Oktoberfest that has spread from its Munich birthplace to the rest of Europe.

Although these celebrations are usually held in cities and large municipalities, after the organisers’ talks with Heineken, the multinational group agreed to take its format, beers and exuberance to a town and an area which has never yet hosted a beer festival.

