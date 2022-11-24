Walking Football-COSTA BLANCA CLUBS IN ACTION

By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 November 2022 • 18:11

The Costa Blanca Walking Football League continues tomorrow (Friday, November 25) when Formentera WFC visit Pinar to take on league new boys Portobello Shamrocks. A win for Formentera will see them go level top with Portobello Campoverde.

This will be the final league game before the winter break.

Also tomorrow Esquina Park Rangers visit Murcia where they will play Camposol WFC in a friendly match with an 11 am kick off.

The following weekend (Saturday, 3rd December) EPR entertain Portobello Campoverde in a friendly match.

This should be a good match between two very strong teams.

A recent Mini Tournament was won by Pinoso who hosted the event. Hondon Valley Flyers,

and Portobello Shamrocks also participated.

Esquina Park Rangers, based in the Cuidad Quesada Rojales area are on a recruitment drive offering the chance for Over 50`s to emulate what they are currently seeing on the World Cup.

Walking Football is what it says. Running is penalised with a free kick as is the ball going above head height. Physical contact is minimum.

They have two sessions weekly. Tuesday at 6pm Daya Vieja and Friday at Rojales 11 am.

There are no expectations regarding ability and fitness and the club have members ranging in age from 50 to 70.

So why not pay them a visit? Have a go or simply go along and watch and see what you think. Have a chat where you will be assured of a warm welcome.

For further information contact :- [email protected] or club facebook pages.

